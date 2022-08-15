Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 48,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 820,432 shares.The stock last traded at $27.12 and had previously closed at $26.60.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Clarus Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Clarus by 7.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 3.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 38,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Clarus by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

