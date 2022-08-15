Civitas Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $14,700.46 and approximately $8.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00143620 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00009977 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,715,357 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.

