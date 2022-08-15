CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Major Shareholder Acquires $15,000,000.00 in Stock

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at $182,218,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CinCor Pharma Trading Up 2.4 %

CINC stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.94. 258,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,004. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17. CinCor Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CinCor Pharma from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.