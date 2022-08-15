Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Trimmed by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Chubb by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in Chubb by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Chubb by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.03. 28,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.35. The firm has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $171.96 and a twelve month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.85.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

