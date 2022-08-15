Chrono.tech (TIME) Market Capitalization Reaches $50.26 Million

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $50.26 million and $228,880.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for $70.77 or 0.00296424 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,876.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004216 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00128171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00066405 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech.

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

