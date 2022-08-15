China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 182,979 shares.The stock last traded at $44.70 and had previously closed at $46.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

China Petroleum & Chemical Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,711.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 163.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

