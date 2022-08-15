China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 182,979 shares.The stock last traded at $44.70 and had previously closed at $46.33.
SNP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
