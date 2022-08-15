China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 760,000 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
China Overseas Property Price Performance
OTCMKTS CNPPF remained flat at $1.50 on Friday. China Overseas Property has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.
China Overseas Property Company Profile
China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.
Read More
