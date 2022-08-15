China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 760,000 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS CNPPF remained flat at $1.50 on Friday. China Overseas Property has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

