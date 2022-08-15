Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $159.03

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $159.03 and last traded at $158.48, with a volume of 55746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

