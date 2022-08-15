Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given New C$11.75 Price Target at Desjardins

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGIFF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

CGIFF traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $7.17. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,496. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.17.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

