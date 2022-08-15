Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.74

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.74 and last traded at C$10.89, with a volume of 237108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSH.UN. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.13.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 1,121.00.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,120.00%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

