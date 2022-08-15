Chainswap Hits Market Cap of $709,607.27 (ASAP)

Chainswap (ASAP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Chainswap has a market cap of $709,607.27 and approximately $741.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chainswap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,876.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004216 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00128171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00066405 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

ASAP is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,470,334 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap.

Chainswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.