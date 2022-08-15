CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$3.90

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.98% from the company’s previous close.

CEU has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.09.

Shares of CEU traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.69. The company had a trading volume of 513,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,769. The firm has a market cap of C$689.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.51. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.36 and a 12 month high of C$3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$401.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Philip Scherman acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$801,512.15. Insiders purchased 48,222 shares of company stock worth $114,324 over the last three months.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

