Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CNTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $400.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.27. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $109,603.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 813,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,118.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $109,603.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 813,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,118.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,945 shares of company stock valued at $342,215. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 146,831 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 343,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 419,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 215,961 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,504,000. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

