Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,386,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127,064 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 8.21% of Centerra Gold worth $239,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Centerra Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Condire Management LP lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 150,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $1,689,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 72,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 5.8 %

CGAU traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.89. 9,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,828. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

