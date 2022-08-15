Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Short Interest Update

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 7,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Centene Stock Up 0.6 %

CNC traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $97.22. 2,627,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average is $84.81. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. Centene has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

