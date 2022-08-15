Centaur 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,427.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $451,244.86 and approximately $1,427.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,106.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00126313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065850 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,430,875,000 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur.

Buying and Selling Centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars.

