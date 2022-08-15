Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 198,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $56,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 577,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,959 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,383,000 after buying an additional 1,192,824 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.40. 321,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,323,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

