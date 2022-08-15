Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.04. 43,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,754,842. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.