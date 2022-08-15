Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,854,000 after buying an additional 657,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,845,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,447,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after buying an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,462,000 after purchasing an additional 108,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,022. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 88.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMP. TD Securities lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

