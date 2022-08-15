Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,905 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $19,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.68. The stock had a trading volume of 62,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $158.70.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

