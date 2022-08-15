Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,473 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.21% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

EWH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.19. 108,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,219. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

