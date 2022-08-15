Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 31,524 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5,051.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,524 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,809,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 16,622 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $151.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,469,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.