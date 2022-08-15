Castweet (CTT) Hits Market Cap of $25,563.20

Castweet (CTT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. During the last week, Castweet has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Castweet has a total market cap of $25,563.20 and $657.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Castweet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

