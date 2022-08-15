Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 852,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $316.14. 479,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,829. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.27. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $317.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

