Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 309,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,728,335 shares.The stock last traded at $70.01 and had previously closed at $69.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after buying an additional 2,327,008 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,490,404 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $72,222,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after buying an additional 1,295,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $63,473,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

