Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 838,100 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the July 15th total of 1,410,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 32,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,282. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRLFF. CIBC began coverage on Cardinal Energy in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

