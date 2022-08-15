Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,719,000 after acquiring an additional 222,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,675,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,329,000 after purchasing an additional 86,997 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $323.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,232. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.47 and a 200-day moving average of $307.63. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.83.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

