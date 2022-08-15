Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 102,213 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,213 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Price Performance

CNRG traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.98. 81 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,464. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.74. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52-week low of $68.74 and a 52-week high of $112.87.

