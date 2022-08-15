Capital Planning Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $108.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.12. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,581,219.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

