Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $570,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,274,966 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.