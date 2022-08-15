Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $36.42 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 7.8% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $36,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.47. 43,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,889. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.28. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.