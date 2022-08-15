Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,876,000 after acquiring an additional 541,656 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after acquiring an additional 529,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.29. 7,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,699. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

