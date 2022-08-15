Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Copart by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth $299,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.64. 4,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,946. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.68.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.41 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

