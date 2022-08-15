Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $621.47.

CHTR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $478.06. 6,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $463.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

