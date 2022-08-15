Capital Planning Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,598,000 after buying an additional 831,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,347,000 after acquiring an additional 147,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,552,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.77. 94,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,142,204. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

