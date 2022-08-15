Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys 126 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.6% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $20,238,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 16,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $215,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,570 shares of company stock worth $30,464,558 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,287,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.64. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

