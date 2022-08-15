Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 500,353 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,353 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned approximately 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.