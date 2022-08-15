Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 293 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insider Activity

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $90.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.