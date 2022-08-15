Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 1,068 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,299,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,933 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile



Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

