Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.9 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $117.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 107.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 88.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

