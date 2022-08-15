Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreases Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $71.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

