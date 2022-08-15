Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys 260 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,482 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after acquiring an additional 998,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after acquiring an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after acquiring an additional 517,258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.49 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

