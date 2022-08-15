Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 219 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $180.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.42. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $4,347,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

