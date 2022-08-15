Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.82 million-$215.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.32 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.49 EPS.

Canada Goose stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. Canada Goose has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 928.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 33,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

