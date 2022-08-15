Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down to $41.22

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.22, but opened at $38.77. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $38.43, with a volume of 33,932 shares.

CPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 489.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

