Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down to $41.22

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.22, but opened at $38.77. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $38.43, with a volume of 33,932 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.
Callon Petroleum Trading Down 3.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum
About Callon Petroleum
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.