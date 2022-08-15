Callisto Network (CLO) Trading Up 16.3% Over Last Week

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and $13,725.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,897.79 or 0.07863851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00169483 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 96.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

