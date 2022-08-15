Callan Capital LLC Sells 5,297 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Callan Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,075 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,653 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,088,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,323,789. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

