Callan Capital LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $284.33. 1,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,918. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.59. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

