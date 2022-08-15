Callan Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 40,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.61. 111,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,854. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.79. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $130.35.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

