Callan Capital LLC Buys 216,707 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,707 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 6.0% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.39% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $43,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 158.0% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.49. 3,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,838. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47.

